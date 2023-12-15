The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-7) aim to break a six-game road losing streak at the IUPUI Jaguars (2-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 56.5 points per game are 23.2 fewer points than the 79.7 the Jaguars give up to opponents.

The Jaguars record 64.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 74.4 the Eagles give up.

IUPUI has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 74.4 points.

The Jaguars are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 4.1% lower than the Eagles allow to opponents (42.2%).

The Eagles shoot 35.2% from the field, 8.9% lower than the Jaguars allow.

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Tayra Eke: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.1 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.1 FG% Zaniya Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Kennedi Myles: 4.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%

4.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG% Lachelle Austin: 9.9 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

9.9 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Cali Denson: 9 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

Eastern Michigan Schedule