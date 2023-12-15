Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Genesee County, Michigan today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holly High School at Linden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Linden, MI

Linden, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Fenton High School at Corunna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Corunna, MI

Corunna, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Clio High School at Brandon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Ortonville, MI

Ortonville, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Kearsley High School at Flushing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Flushing, MI

Flushing, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Flint Southwestern Classical Academy at Atherton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Owosso High School at Goodrich High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Goodrich, MI

Goodrich, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamady High School at Bentley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI Conference: Genesee Area

Genesee Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Beecher High School at Bendle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI Conference: Genesee Area

Genesee Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Durand Area High School at Montrose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Montrose, MI

Montrose, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

LakeVille Memorial High School at Byron Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Byron, MI

Byron, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Genesee Christian High School at Mio AuSable High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Mio, MI

Mio, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Baptist at Bloomfield Christian School