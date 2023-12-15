Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Ingham County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St Johns High School at Eastern High School - Lansing

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 15

4:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Haslett High School at Williamston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Williamston, MI

Williamston, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Lansing Catholic School at Charlotte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Charlotte, MI

Charlotte, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason High School at Fowlerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Fowlerville, MI

Fowlerville, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Dansville High School at Lansing Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Dansville, MI

Dansville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Leslie High School at East Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Stockbridge JrSr High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Olivet High School at Sexton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Webberville Community High School at Dryden High School