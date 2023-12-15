Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County Today - December 15
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Johns High School at Eastern High School - Lansing
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haslett High School at Williamston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Williamston, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lansing Catholic School at Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Charlotte, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason High School at Fowlerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fowlerville, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dansville High School at Lansing Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dansville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leslie High School at East Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stockbridge JrSr High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olivet High School at Sexton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webberville Community High School at Dryden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dryden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
