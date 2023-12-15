Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Isabella County, Michigan today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Vestaburg High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Mt Pleasant, MI

Mt Pleasant, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Shepherd High School at Meridian Early College High School