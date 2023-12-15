Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Jackson County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Michigan Center High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Manchester, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vandercook Lake High School at Hanover-Horton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hanover, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leslie High School at East Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Central High School at Homer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Homer, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stockbridge JrSr High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
