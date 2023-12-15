Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Kent County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Algoma Christian School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 15

5:45 PM ET on December 15 Location: Kent City, MI

Kent City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenowa Hills High School at Northview High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 15

6:55 PM ET on December 15 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvin Christian High School at Covenant Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Thornapple Kellogg High School at Sparta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Sparta, MI

Sparta, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville Senior High School at Cedar Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Cedar Springs, MI

Cedar Springs, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Muskegon High School at Rockford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Rockford, MI

Rockford, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Comstock Park High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Lowell, MI

Lowell, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

West Catholic High School at Forest Hills Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Wellspring Preparatory High School at Grand River Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Kentwood, MI

Kentwood, MI Conference: Alliance League

Alliance League How to Stream: Watch Here

West Michigan Aviation Academy at Zion Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Byron Center, MI

Byron Center, MI Conference: Alliance League

Alliance League How to Stream: Watch Here

Berrien Springs High School at Godwin Heights School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian School at Kelloggsville High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Newaygo High School at Kent City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Kent City, MI

Kent City, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

DELETE at South Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Byron Center, MI

Byron Center, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

The Potter's House High School at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian