There is high school basketball action in Leelanau County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Leelanau County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Leland High School at Onekama High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Onekama, MI

Onekama, MI Conference: Northwest

Northwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Glen Lake High School at Buckley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Buckley, MI

Buckley, MI Conference: Northwest

Northwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Suttons Bay High School at Frankfort High School