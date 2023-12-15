High school basketball is happening today in Macomb County, Michigan, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

L'Anse Creuse High School at South Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: St. Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Eisenhower High School at Romeo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Washington, MI

Washington, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Foley High School at Lutheran North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastpointe at Warren Woods-Tower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Warren Mott High School at Fitzgerald High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Port Huron Northern High School at Lincoln High School - Warren

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamphere High School at Center Line High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Center Line, MI

Center Line, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

L'Anse Creuse North High School at Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Yale High School at Richmond High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Richmond, MI

Richmond, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Almont High School at Armada High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Armada, MI

Armada, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkway Christian School at Lutheran Northwest High School