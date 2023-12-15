Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Manistee County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leland High School at Onekama High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Onekama, MI
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brethren High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Marion, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bear Lake High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Manistee, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
