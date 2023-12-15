High school basketball is on the schedule today in Marquette County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Republic-Michigamme High School at Mid Peninsula High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Rock, MI

Rock, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood High School at Kingsford High School