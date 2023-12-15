Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Marquette County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Republic-Michigamme High School at Mid Peninsula High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Rock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood High School at Kingsford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Kingsford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
