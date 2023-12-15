Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecosta County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Mecosta County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecosta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pentwater High School at Crossroads Charter Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hart High School at Big Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morley Stanwood High School at Lakeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lakeview, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.