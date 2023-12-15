Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montcalm County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Montcalm County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montcalm County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Charles High School at Montabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Blanchard, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestaburg High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carson City-Crystal High School at Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Middleton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morley Stanwood High School at Lakeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lakeview, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Cloud High School at Central Montcalm High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Stanton, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
