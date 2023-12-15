Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Oakland County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Roeper High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn Hills Christian School at Oakdale Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Royal Oak High School at Stevenson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ypsilanti Community High School at Southfield Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Southfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at Fordson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly High School at Linden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Linden, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pontiac Academy for Excellence at Notre Dame Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Park High School at Clawson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Clawson, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clio High School at Brandon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Ortonville, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy High School at Novi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Novi, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomfield Hills High School at South Lyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farmington High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaholm High School at Churchill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkley High School at Hartland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hartland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Foley High School at Lutheran North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Macomb, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Central High School at Waterford Mott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Waterford, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Orion High School at Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland High School at Waterford Kettering High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milford High School at Walled Lake Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens High School - Troy at Howell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Howell, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lyon East High School at Walled Lake Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Bloomfield High School at John Glenn High School - Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamphere High School at Center Line High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Center Line, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marine City High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkway Christian School at Lutheran Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Baptist at Bloomfield Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester Hills Christian at Calvary Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Midland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
