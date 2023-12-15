Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oceana County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Oceana County, Michigan today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oceana County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pentwater High School at Crossroads Charter Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hart High School at Big Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walkerville High School at Mesick High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mesick, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
