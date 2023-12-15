Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oscoda County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Oscoda County, Michigan, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Oscoda County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charlton Heston Academy at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fairview, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Charlton Heston Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: St Helen, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genesee Christian High School at Mio AuSable High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mio, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
