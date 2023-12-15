Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Otsego County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Otsego County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gaylord High School at Alpena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Alpena, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
