Pistons vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-22) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they look to break a nine-game road slide when they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (16-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSDET. The over/under is set at 234.5 for the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pistons vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBCS-PH and BSDET
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-16.5
|234.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in nine of 24 outings.
- The average total for Detroit's games this season is 228 points, 6.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Detroit has an 8-16-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Pistons have been victorious in two, or 9.1%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has an 11.1% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pistons vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|13
|56.5%
|122.3
|231.1
|113.1
|232.3
|227.8
|Pistons
|9
|37.5%
|108.8
|231.1
|119.2
|232.3
|225.1
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Over its past 10 contests, Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall.
- Five of the Pistons' last 10 games have hit the over.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.231, 3-10-0 record) than on the road (.455, 5-6-0).
- The Pistons put up an average of 108.8 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 113.1 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.1 points, Detroit is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pistons vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|8-16
|0-0
|14-10
|76ers
|16-7
|0-0
|17-6
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pistons vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Pistons
|76ers
|108.8
|122.3
|28
|4
|2-3
|10-2
|1-4
|11-1
|119.2
|113.1
|23
|13
|8-6
|8-1
|2-12
|9-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.