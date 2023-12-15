Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Saint Joseph County, Michigan is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mendon High School at Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Athens, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Three Rivers High School at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Vicksburg, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niles High School at Sturgis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sturgis, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
