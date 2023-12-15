If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Shiawassee County, Michigan today, we've got the information below.

Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grosse Pointe North High School at New Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Potterville High School at Laingsburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Laingsburg, MI

Laingsburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Fenton High School at Corunna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Corunna, MI

Corunna, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry High School at Bath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Bath, MI

Bath, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Owosso High School at Goodrich High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Goodrich, MI

Goodrich, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Durand Area High School at Montrose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Montrose, MI

Montrose, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

LakeVille Memorial High School at Byron Area High School