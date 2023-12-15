Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Tuscola County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hemlock High School at Millington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Millington, MI

Millington, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Reese High School at Vassar High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Vassar, MI

Vassar, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Akron-Fairgrove High School at Mayville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Mayville, MI

Mayville, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Laker High School at Caro High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Caro, MI

Caro, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cass City High School at Bad Axe High School