UConn vs. Gonzaga: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 15
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) will look to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the UConn Huskies (9-1) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup in this article.
UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Gonzaga Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|UConn (-4.5)
|149.5
|-205
|+168
UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends
- UConn has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 10 times this season.
- Gonzaga has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
- A total of three Bulldogs games this season have hit the over.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1300
- UConn is fourth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1300), much higher than its computer rankings (14th-best).
- UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.1%.
Gonzaga Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- The implied probability of Gonzaga winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.
