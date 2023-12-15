High school basketball action in Van Buren County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Paw Paw High School at Plainwell High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Plainwell, MI

Plainwell, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Gobles High School at Martin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Gobles, MI

Gobles, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

South Haven High School at Watervliet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Watervliet, MI

Watervliet, MI Conference: BCS League

BCS League How to Stream: Watch Here

Comstock High School at Bloomingdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Bloomingdale, MI

Bloomingdale, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawton High School at Schoolcraft High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Schoolcraft, MI

Schoolcraft, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School