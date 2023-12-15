Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Wayne County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cesar Chavez Academy High School at Lutheran High School Westland
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Universal Academy at Detroit Cristo Rey High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Royal Oak High School at Stevenson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Pointe North High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: New Haven, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at Fordson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hope Christian Academy at Whitmore Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Whitmore Lake, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Redford Union High School at Melvindale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Melvindale, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farmington High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Romulus High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaholm High School at Churchill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Orion High School at Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Bloomfield High School at John Glenn High School - Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit King High School at Saginaw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurston High School at Robichaud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Airport High School at Riverview Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Riverview, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Loyola High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annapolis High School at Garden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Garden City, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milan High School at New Boston Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: New Boston, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wayne Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Wayne, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Riverview, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Plymouth Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
