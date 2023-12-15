If you reside in Wexford County, Michigan and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Wexford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Manton High School at Northern Michigan Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

Location: McBain, MI

McBain, MI Conference: Highland

Highland How to Stream: Watch Here

Glen Lake High School at Buckley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

Location: Buckley, MI

Buckley, MI Conference: Northwest

Northwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Cadillac Heritage Christian School at Grand Traverse Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Walkerville High School at Mesick High School