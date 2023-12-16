The Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown will be up against the Denver Broncos' defense and Justin Simmons in Week 15 action at Ford Field. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Lions receivers' matchup versus the Broncos secondary.

Lions vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos 141.6 11.8 10 45 10.89

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Justin Simmons Insights

Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense

Amon-Ra St. Brown leads his squad with 1,063 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 87 catches (out of 124 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

In the air, Detroit has thrown for the seventh-highest number of yards in the league at 3,286, or 252.8 per game.

The Lions score the seventh-most points in the NFL, 26.2 per game.

Detroit, which is averaging 35.8 pass attempts per game, ranks 11th in the league.

In the red zone, the Lions rank 21st in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 46 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 36.2%.

Justin Simmons & the Broncos' Defense

Justin Simmons leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 51 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Denver is having trouble this season, with 3,034 passing yards allowed (24th in NFL). It ranks 26th with 20 passing touchdowns allowed.

This season, the Broncos are having trouble on defense, allowing 23.8 points per game (30th in NFL).

Denver has given up more than 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Broncos have given up a touchdown pass to 17 players this season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Justin Simmons Advanced Stats

Amon-Ra St. Brown Justin Simmons Rec. Targets 124 29 Def. Targets Receptions 87 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.2 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1063 51 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 88.6 4.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 433 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 3 Interceptions

