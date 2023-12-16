How to Watch Arizona vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning stretch when they visit the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on Peacock.
Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
- Arizona has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at second.
- The Wildcats put up 94.0 points per game, 24.9 more points than the 69.1 the Boilermakers give up.
- Arizona is 8-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers are shooting 49.1% from the field, 10.2% higher than the 38.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Purdue has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.9% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 25th.
- The Boilermakers' 85.6 points per game are 21.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats give up.
- When Purdue gives up fewer than 94.0 points, it is 9-1.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged on the road (77.1).
- The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.5).
- Arizona made 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged away from home (9.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% when playing on the road.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue scored 76.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.
- The Boilermakers allowed fewer points at home (61.2 per game) than away (64.3) last season.
- Purdue made more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than on the road (32.0%).
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-68
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/4/2023
|Iowa
|W 87-68
|Mackey Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|W 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Mackey Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.