Ausar Thompson and his Detroit Pistons teammates hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 124-92 loss versus the 76ers, Thompson put up eight points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Thompson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ausar Thompson Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.4 9.1 Rebounds 7.5 8.2 5.4 Assists -- 2.4 1.3 PRA -- 21 15.8 PR -- 18.6 14.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Thompson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ausar Thompson Insights vs. the Bucks

Thompson has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.4 per game, which account for 10.6% and 10.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Thompson's opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Pistons average the sixth-most possessions per game with 103.

On defense, the Bucks have given up 119.5 points per game, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

Allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest, the Bucks are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA.

The Bucks are the 17th-ranked team in the league, allowing 26.7 assists per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Ausar Thompson vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 37 6 15 3 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.