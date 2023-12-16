With the Detroit Lions playing the Denver Broncos in Week 15 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), is Brock Wright a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Wright will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Brock Wright score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Wright has racked up 91 yards receiving (10.1 per game) and one TD, reeling in 13 passes on 14 targets.

Wright, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Brock Wright Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 2 2 17 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 16 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chargers 3 2 23 1 Week 12 Packers 1 1 9 0 Week 13 @Saints 1 1 8 0 Week 14 @Bears 2 2 6 0

Rep Brock Wright with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.