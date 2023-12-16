The Detroit Pistons (2-23) are heavy underdogs (+17.5) as they try to break a 22-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs on BSWI and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Pistons vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 126 - Pistons 109

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 17.5)

Pistons (+ 17.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-16.7)

Bucks (-16.7) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.1

The Pistons (8-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 9.7% less often than the Bucks (10-14-0) this season.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 66.7% of the time this season (16 out of 24), which is more often than Detroit's games have (14 out of 25).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pistons are 2-21, while the Bucks are 17-6 as moneyline favorites.

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pistons are third-worst in the league on offense (108.1 points scored per game) and 23rd defensively (119.4 points conceded).

Detroit is 16th in the league in rebounds per game (43.9) and 11th in rebounds allowed (43.4).

This season the Pistons are ranked 16th in the NBA in assists at 25.7 per game.

Detroit is the second-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (16.3) and fourth-worst in turnovers forced (11.8).

Beyond the arc, the Pistons are worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (9.9). And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.4%.

