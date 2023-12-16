On Saturday, the NBA slate includes Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) hosting Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (2-23) at Fiserv Forum, with the matchup starting at 6:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSWI and BSDET

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Arena: Fiserv Forum

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cade Cunningham vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Cade Cunningham Giannis Antetokounmpo Total Fantasy Pts 872.3 1191.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 34.9 54.2 Fantasy Rank 4 42

Cade Cunningham vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham's averages for the season are 21.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists, making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.0% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Pistons have been outscored by 11.3 points per game (posting 108.1 points per game, 28th in league, while conceding 119.4 per outing, 23rd in NBA) and have a -283 scoring differential.

Detroit is 16th in the NBA at 43.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.4 its opponents average.

The Pistons hit 1.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 9.9 (30th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.2.

Detroit has committed 16.3 turnovers per game (29th in NBA), 4.5 more than the 11.8 it forces (27th in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo averages 31.8 points, 10.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 1.2 blocks.

The Bucks average 123.3 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 119.5 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a +93 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Milwaukee averages 43.8 rebounds per game (17th in the league) compared to the 44.6 of its opponents.

The Bucks hit 1.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.1 (eighth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.7.

Milwaukee has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (16th in NBA action) while forcing 12.3 (23rd in the league).

Cade Cunningham vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Advanced Stats

Stat Cade Cunningham Giannis Antetokounmpo Plus/Minus Per Game -8.7 5.4 Usage Percentage 30.4% 34.6% True Shooting Pct 51.3% 65.7% Total Rebound Pct 6.3% 17.3% Assist Pct 33.3% 25.8%

