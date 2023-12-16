On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Daniel Sprong going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

In seven of 29 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.

Sprong has picked up four assists on the power play.

He has a 10.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:15 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:24 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 10:16 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:08 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 11:03 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:54 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:23 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:07 Home W 4-1

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

