The Detroit Red Wings, with Daniel Sprong, take the ice Saturday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Sprong in that upcoming Red Wings-Flyers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Daniel Sprong vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sprong Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Sprong has averaged 13:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In seven of 29 games this year, Sprong has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 17 of 29 games this season, Sprong has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Sprong has an assist in 11 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Sprong's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Sprong going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 23.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sprong Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 29 Games 2 19 Points 0 7 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.