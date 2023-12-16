Will David Montgomery Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 15?
In the Week 15 game between the Detroit Lions and the Denver Broncos at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, will David Montgomery score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: -143 (Bet $14.30 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Montgomery has 161 carries for a team-high 770 rushing yards (77 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
- Montgomery also averages 10.6 receiving yards per game, catching 12 passes for 106 yards.
- Montgomery has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. He has scored on the ground in eight games in all.
David Montgomery Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|21
|74
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|16
|67
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|32
|121
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|19
|109
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|6
|14
|0
|1
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|12
|116
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|12
|76
|1
|2
|22
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|15
|71
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Saints
|18
|56
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 14
|@Bears
|10
|66
|0
|3
|19
|0
