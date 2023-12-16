In the Week 15 game between the Detroit Lions and the Denver Broncos at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, will David Montgomery score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Montgomery will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: -143 (Bet $14.30 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Montgomery has 161 carries for a team-high 770 rushing yards (77 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Montgomery also averages 10.6 receiving yards per game, catching 12 passes for 106 yards.

Montgomery has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. He has scored on the ground in eight games in all.

David Montgomery Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 21 74 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 16 67 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Packers 32 121 3 2 20 0 Week 5 Panthers 19 109 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 6 14 0 1 19 0 Week 10 @Chargers 12 116 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Bears 12 76 1 2 22 0 Week 12 Packers 15 71 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Saints 18 56 1 1 -1 0 Week 14 @Bears 10 66 0 3 19 0

Rep David Montgomery with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.