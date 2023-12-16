The Michigan Wolverines (5-5) will try to halt a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.

Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other MAC Games

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

  • Eastern Michigan has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.9% from the field.
  • The Wolverines are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 317th.
  • The Eagles put up 10.0 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Wolverines give up to opponents (76.9).

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • Eastern Michigan is scoring more points at home (67.5 per game) than on the road (65.5).
  • In 2023-24 the Eagles are conceding 21.3 fewer points per game at home (63.0) than on the road (84.3).
  • At home, Eastern Michigan knocks down 6.0 3-pointers per game, 1.0 fewer than it averages away (7.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.6%) than away (36.8%) as well.

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 North Dakota L 72-70 Farris Center
12/1/2023 Lake Superior State W 68-53 George Gervin GameAbove Center
12/8/2023 Oakland L 77-63 George Gervin GameAbove Center
12/16/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
12/21/2023 Hampton - George Gervin GameAbove Center
12/30/2023 Northwood (MI) - George Gervin GameAbove Center

