The Michigan Wolverines (5-5) will try to halt a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.

Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

Eastern Michigan has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.9% from the field.

The Wolverines are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 317th.

The Eagles put up 10.0 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Wolverines give up to opponents (76.9).

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Michigan is scoring more points at home (67.5 per game) than on the road (65.5).

In 2023-24 the Eagles are conceding 21.3 fewer points per game at home (63.0) than on the road (84.3).

At home, Eastern Michigan knocks down 6.0 3-pointers per game, 1.0 fewer than it averages away (7.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.6%) than away (36.8%) as well.

