How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Michigan Wolverines (5-5) will try to halt a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.
Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Indiana State vs Ball State (1:45 PM ET | December 16)
- UMKC vs Bowling Green (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Western Michigan vs UIC (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
Eastern Michigan Stats Insights
- Eastern Michigan has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.9% from the field.
- The Wolverines are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 317th.
- The Eagles put up 10.0 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Wolverines give up to opponents (76.9).
Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Michigan is scoring more points at home (67.5 per game) than on the road (65.5).
- In 2023-24 the Eagles are conceding 21.3 fewer points per game at home (63.0) than on the road (84.3).
- At home, Eastern Michigan knocks down 6.0 3-pointers per game, 1.0 fewer than it averages away (7.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.6%) than away (36.8%) as well.
Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|North Dakota
|L 72-70
|Farris Center
|12/1/2023
|Lake Superior State
|W 68-53
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|12/8/2023
|Oakland
|L 77-63
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|12/21/2023
|Hampton
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|12/30/2023
|Northwood (MI)
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
