How to Watch EFL Championship Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday's Championship schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is Southampton FC squaring off against Blackburn Rovers on ESPN.
Watch your favorite EFL Championship team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
EFL Championship Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Ipswich Town vs Norwich City
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Southampton FC vs Blackburn Rovers
- Game Time: 9:57 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with EFL Championship action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.