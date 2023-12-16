The Myrtle Beach Bowl will feature a matchup between the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Ohio Bobcats. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Georgia Southern vs. Ohio?

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio 31, Georgia Southern 20

Ohio 31, Georgia Southern 20 Georgia Southern has won 71.4% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (5-2).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Eagles have a record of 2-1 (80%).

This season, Ohio has won two out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Bobcats have played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ohio (+1.5)



Ohio (+1.5) Georgia Southern has played 11 games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been favored by 1.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

In 11 games played Ohio has recorded six wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 48.5 points nine times this season.

There have been just two games featuring Ohio this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

The point total for the matchup of 48.5 is 5.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Georgia Southern (30.9 points per game) and Ohio (22.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

Georgia Southern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.6 62.9 62.4 Implied Total AVG 35.2 35.2 35.2 ATS Record 4-7-0 3-2-0 1-5-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 4-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-0 0-4

Ohio

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.8 45.5 47.8 Implied Total AVG 28.6 29 28.3 ATS Record 6-5-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 3-2-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 3-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

