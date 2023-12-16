Will Jared Goff Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 15?
Should you bet on Jared Goff finding his way into the end zone in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Denver Broncos, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)
- Goff has 21 rushing yards on 29 carries (1.6 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
- Goff has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of 13).
Jared Goff Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|22
|35
|253
|1
|0
|5
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|28
|35
|323
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|22
|33
|243
|1
|1
|5
|3
|1
|Week 4
|@Packers
|19
|28
|210
|1
|1
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|20
|28
|236
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|30
|44
|353
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|33
|53
|284
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|26
|37
|272
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|23
|33
|333
|2
|0
|3
|-2
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|23
|35
|236
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|29
|44
|332
|2
|0
|3
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Saints
|16
|25
|213
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 14
|@Bears
|20
|35
|161
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
