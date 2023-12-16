Should you wager on Jeff Petry to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Petry stats and insights

  • Petry is yet to score through 22 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.
  • Petry has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Petry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:12 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:38 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:28 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:24 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:53 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 5-1
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:28 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:52 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

