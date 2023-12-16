Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kalamazoo County Today - December 16
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Kalamazoo County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portage Northern High School at Otsego High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Otsego, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Kalamazoo Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
