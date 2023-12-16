The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kansas Stats Insights

This season, the Jayhawks have a 52.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.9% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Kansas shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Hoosiers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jayhawks sit at 85th.

The 79.9 points per game the Jayhawks average are 6.8 more points than the Hoosiers allow (73.1).

Kansas has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.4 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).

Indiana is 7-2 when it shoots better than 37.1% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 329th.

The Hoosiers' 74.3 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 65.1 the Jayhawks allow.

When Indiana gives up fewer than 79.9 points, it is 6-1.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Kansas posted 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did on the road (74.0).

In 2022-23, the Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 69.0.

In home games, Kansas made 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than in road games (7.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (34.4%).

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 away.

At home, the Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.2.

At home, Indiana sunk 6.4 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri W 73-64 Allen Fieldhouse 12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse 12/30/2023 Wichita State - T-Mobile Center

Indiana Upcoming Schedule