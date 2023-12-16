The Detroit Lions (9-4) will play the Denver Broncos (7-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 48 points has been set for the outing.

Interested in live betting the Lions/Broncos game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Lions vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Lions have led eight times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.2 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Broncos have been winning nine times and have been behind four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Lions have won the second quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.3 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.0 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Broncos have won the second quarter in seven games, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Detroit is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 6.5 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Lions have won the fourth quarter eight times, lost four times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Broncos' 13 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter eight times, lost four times, and tied one time.

Lions vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 13 games this year, the Lions have been winning after the first half 10 times (8-2 in those games) and have been losing after the first half three times (1-2).

This year, the Broncos have been leading after the first half in eight games (5-3 in those contests) and have been behind after the first half in five games (2-3).

2nd Half

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games this season (3-2 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (5-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

Detroit's offense is averaging 11.5 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 12.4 points on average in the second half.

Through 13 games this year, the Broncos have lost the second half six times (2-4 in those games) and have won the second half seven times (5-2).

