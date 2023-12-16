Going into their matchup with the Denver Broncos (7-6), the Detroit Lions (9-4) will be monitoring five players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 8:15 PM on Saturday, December 16 at Ford Field.

The Lions squared off against the Chicago Bears in their last outing, falling 28-13.

The Broncos are coming off of a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers by the score of 24-7.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Taylor Decker OT Back Questionable Frank Ragnow C Knee Questionable Benito Jones DL Neck Questionable Josh Reynolds WR Back Questionable Hendon Hooker QB Knee Out

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Samaje Perine RB Knee Full Participation In Practice P.J. Locke S Neck Questionable Jonathon Cooper OLB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Nik Bonitto OLB Knee Out Mike Purcell DL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring Out Chris Manhertz TE NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Quinn Meinerz OL Illness Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 15 Injury Reports

Lions vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: NFL Network

Lions Season Insights

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best in the NFL by compiling 390.3 yards per game. They rank 15th on defense (323.5 yards allowed per game).

The Lions are totaling 26.2 points per game on offense this season (seventh in NFL), and they are allowing 24.2 points per game (24th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Lions are averaging 252.8 passing yards per game on offense this year (seventh in NFL), and they are surrendering 226.6 passing yards per game (19th) on the other side of the ball.

Detroit sports the ninth-ranked defense this year in terms of rushing yards (96.8 rushing yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking fifth-best with 137.5 rushing yards per game.

The Lions own the 26th-ranked turnover margin in the league at -6, forcing 14 turnovers (27th in NFL) while turning it over 20 times (20th in NFL).

Lions vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-4.5)

Lions (-4.5) Moneyline: Lions (-225), Broncos (+180)

Lions (-225), Broncos (+180) Total: 48 points

