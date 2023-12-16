Lions vs. Broncos: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Broncos (7-6) visit the Detroit Lions (9-4) at Ford Field on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
The betting trends and insights for the Lions and Broncos can be found in this article before they square off on Saturday.
Lions vs. Broncos Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Lions
|4.5
|47.5
|-210
|+170
Lions vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats
Detroit Lions
- Detroit has an average point total of 46.3 in their contests this year, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Lions have covered the spread eight times this season (8-5-0).
- The Lions are 8-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 72.7% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, Detroit has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games).
Denver Broncos
- The Broncos have combined with their opponents to score more than 47.5 points in four of 13 games this season.
- Denver has had an average of 44.3 points scored in their games so far this season, 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- The Broncos are 5-7-1 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Broncos have won four out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.
- Denver has a record of 2-2 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.
Lions vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Lions
|26.2
|7
|24.2
|25
|46.3
|7
|13
|Broncos
|22.1
|13
|23.8
|23
|44.3
|4
|13
Lions vs. Broncos Betting Insights & Trends
Lions
- Detroit has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.
- In Detroit's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.
- The Lions have scored a total of 26 more points than their opponents this year (two per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by 22 points (1.7 per game).
Broncos
- Denver has covered the spread twice and is 1-2 overall in its last three games.
- In the Broncos' past three contests, they have hit the over once.
- The Lions have totaled 26 more points than their opponents this season (two per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by 22 total points (1.7 per game).
Lions Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.3
|46.3
|46.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.7
|26.7
|24.9
|ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-3-0
|5-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-5-0
|4-2-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-3
|4-2
|4-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Broncos Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.3
|42.0
|46.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.2
|22.4
|26.3
|ATS Record
|5-7-1
|3-4-0
|2-3-1
|Over/Under Record
|5-8-0
|3-4-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-3
|2-0
|2-3
