The Denver Broncos (7-6) visit the Detroit Lions (9-4) at Ford Field on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

The betting trends and insights for the Lions and Broncos can be found in this article before they square off on Saturday.

Lions vs. Broncos Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 4.5 47.5 -210 +170

Lions vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Lions

Detroit has an average point total of 46.3 in their contests this year, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lions have covered the spread eight times this season (8-5-0).

The Lions are 8-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 72.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, Detroit has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games).

Denver Broncos

The Broncos have combined with their opponents to score more than 47.5 points in four of 13 games this season.

Denver has had an average of 44.3 points scored in their games so far this season, 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Broncos are 5-7-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Broncos have won four out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.

Denver has a record of 2-2 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

Lions vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 26.2 7 24.2 25 46.3 7 13 Broncos 22.1 13 23.8 23 44.3 4 13

Lions vs. Broncos Betting Insights & Trends

Lions

Detroit has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.

In Detroit's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

The Lions have scored a total of 26 more points than their opponents this year (two per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by 22 points (1.7 per game).

Broncos

Denver has covered the spread twice and is 1-2 overall in its last three games.

In the Broncos' past three contests, they have hit the over once.

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.3 46.3 46.4 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 26.7 24.9 ATS Record 8-5-0 3-3-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-5-0 4-2-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-3 4-2 4-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.3 42.0 46.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 22.4 26.3 ATS Record 5-7-1 3-4-0 2-3-1 Over/Under Record 5-8-0 3-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 2-0 2-3

