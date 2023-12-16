Saturday's contest between the Michigan Wolverines (5-5) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 85-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Michigan, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET on December 16.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 85, Eastern Michigan 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-19.9)

Michigan (-19.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Michigan is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Eastern Michigan's 4-3-0 ATS record. The Wolverines have gone over the point total in seven games, while Eagles games have gone over four times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines' +52 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.1 points per game (50th in college basketball) while allowing 76.9 per contest (301st in college basketball).

Michigan grabs 37.6 rebounds per game (143rd in college basketball) while allowing 32.7 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.9 boards per game.

Michigan knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.9 on average.

The Wolverines rank 69th in college basketball by averaging 101.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 285th in college basketball, allowing 94.7 points per 100 possessions.

Michigan forces 11.7 turnovers per game (223rd in college basketball) while committing 12.6 (242nd in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.