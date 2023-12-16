How to Watch Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Michigan Wolverines (5-5) will host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) after dropping three straight home games. It tips at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- Michigan has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Wolverines are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 324th.
- The Wolverines average 8.7 more points per game (82.1) than the Eagles give up (73.4).
- Michigan is 5-3 when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan averaged 76.6 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Wolverines ceded 68 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 69.6.
- Michigan averaged 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 86-83
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/5/2023
|Indiana
|L 78-75
|Crisler Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Iowa
|W 90-80
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/16/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|12/19/2023
|Florida
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Crisler Center
