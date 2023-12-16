The Michigan Wolverines (5-5) will host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) after dropping three straight home games. It tips at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Michigan has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Wolverines are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 324th.

The Wolverines average 8.7 more points per game (82.1) than the Eagles give up (73.4).

Michigan is 5-3 when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan averaged 76.6 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wolverines ceded 68 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 69.6.

Michigan averaged 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

