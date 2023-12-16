The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning run when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Michigan State is 4-3 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 23rd.

The Spartans score only 4.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Bears allow (67.6).

When it scores more than 67.6 points, Michigan State is 4-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game at home last season, and 69 on the road.

The Spartans gave up fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than away (72) last season.

At home, Michigan State made 9.1 triples per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule