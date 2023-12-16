Michigan State vs. Baylor: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Baylor Bears (9-0) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning run when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Baylor vs. Michigan State matchup.
Michigan State vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Michigan State vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-3.5)
|144.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Baylor (-2.5)
|143.5
|-150
|+125
Michigan State vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- Michigan State has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Spartans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Baylor is 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Bears' seven games have hit the over.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Oddsmakers have moved the Spartans' national championship odds down from +1600 at the start of the season to +2500. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.
- Michigan State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.
