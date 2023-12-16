The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) are favored (-3.5) to extend a nine-game win streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs on FOX.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan State vs. Baylor Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -3.5 Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

Two of the Spartans' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

Michigan State has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Michigan State (3-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 33.9% less often than Baylor (5-2-0) this season.

Michigan State vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 91.1 163.4 67.6 132.4 149.8 Michigan State 72.3 163.4 64.8 132.4 142.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

The Spartans put up an average of 72.3 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 67.6 the Bears give up to opponents.

Michigan State has put together a 3-4 ATS record and a 4-3 overall record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan State vs. Baylor Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 5-2-0 4-2 5-2-0 Michigan State 3-5-0 0-1 2-6-0

Michigan State vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Michigan State 14-3 Home Record 12-2 5-5 Away Record 4-7 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.