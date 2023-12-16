The Michigan Wolverines (4-3) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Dug McDaniel: 18.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Terrance Williams II: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nimari Burnett: 9.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tarris Reed, Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison

Michigan Rank Michigan AVG Eastern Michigan AVG Eastern Michigan Rank
56th 81.9 Points Scored 67.4 309th
268th 75 Points Allowed 73 227th
167th 33.7 Rebounds 29.5 316th
140th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.6 292nd
63rd 9 3pt Made 6.8 239th
96th 14.9 Assists 10.8 313th
192nd 12 Turnovers 12 192nd

