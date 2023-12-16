When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Michigan be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

How Michigan ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 1-1 NR NR 74

Michigan's best wins

When Michigan beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, the No. 82 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 90-80 on December 10, it was its best win of the season thus far. Tarris Reed, Jr. was the top scorer in the signature win over Iowa, dropping 19 points with six rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

89-73 on the road over St. John's (No. 85/RPI) on November 13

92-62 at home over Youngstown State (No. 99/RPI) on November 10

99-74 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 179/RPI) on November 7

83-66 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 222/RPI) on December 16

83-78 over Stanford (No. 258/RPI) on November 23

Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Wolverines are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Michigan gets the 37th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Wolverines' upcoming schedule features three games against teams with worse records and 19 games against teams with records above .500.

Michigan has 20 games left this year, including six contests versus Top 25 teams.

Michigan's next game

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. Florida Gators

Michigan Wolverines vs. Florida Gators Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN

